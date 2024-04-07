SUPP man urges medical council to revise ‘outdated’ rules

SIBU (April 7): The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) has been urged to revise its existing rules and regulations to keep pace with time, says Dr Wong Chya Wei.

In making this call, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong vice-chairman noted that the Medical Act dated back to 1971.

He highlighted this matter in the light of reports about the council’s non-recognition of four cardiothoracic surgeons and one neurosurgeon.

In this regard, Dr Wong said neurosurgeon Dr Lu Yeow Yuen had challenged MMC’s decision in the High Court, and was subsequently given a judicial review.

“Dr Lu had expressed intention to return to Malaysia to serve, but could not do so as MMC rejected his application to be registered on the National Specialist Register.

“Now, the reason that MMC does not want to recognise his degree is because his qualification was registered under the Royal Colleges, which is not been recognised by MMC at this particular moment.

“Thus, being the reason why MMC does not want to recognise his training, I think it’s purely on a technical issue – he (Dr Lu) is actually very well-trained, having completed his training and is now teaching and also, a practising surgeon in Hong Kong.

“Yes, he has established a wish to come back to Malaysia to serve, but unfortunately, because of this failure in recognition, he cannot come back to practise as a neurosurgeon.

“So I think the council needs to study the bylaws, and maybe, revamp the system,” said Dr Wong in a press conference called during SUPP Dudong’s mobile service programme here today.

Also present were SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong and advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck.

Adding on, Dr Lu said in Sarawak, there were currently 10 neurosurgeons at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching, and two each in Sibu and Miri hospitals.

On private medical facilities, he said the Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) in Kuching and Miri had one neurosurgeon each.

“So to cover the whole of Sarawak, we only rely on these few neurosurgeons. In Peninsular Malaysia, the situation should be a bit better. But the lack of neurosurgeons, I think is still a very demanding situation,” he said.

Adding on, Dr Wong highlighted the similar episode besetting the four cardiothoracic surgeons.

“They have also gone through the proper training system and are recognised by the respective specialist association within Malaysia. But MMC has again decided that their qualifications have not yet been recognised under MMC regulation,” he said.

Dr Wong said a lot of changes needed to be brought about from the MMC.

“I think MMC is doing a good job, but many of its rules and regulations need to be revised and revamped in order to keep up with time.”

In this aspect, Dr Wong concurred with SUPP president Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian that Sarawak, being such a vast state with many medical talents, should heavily consider having its own Sarawak Medical Council.

“(This is) so that we can decide who are the people who are well-trained and qualified.

“If they are well-trained and qualified, we should have them in our state, in order to benefit our own,” he added.