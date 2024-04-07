S’wak Hun Nam Siang Tng distributes Raya aid to 104 needy families

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng has distributed food aids to 104 needy families in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival celebration.

The activity was part of the organisation’s annual programmes to support the less-privileged members of the society across all racial groups during major festivities.

The food aid presentation ceremony was officiated by state Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who represented Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Fatimah said it has always been Sarawak’s way of life for different racial groups to support each other during times of need, adding that all layers of society, including the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), must play their role in safeguarding the unity.

“If there are incidents that will threaten our unity, the relevant and responsible authorities must take actions immediately to nip the issue in the bud and prevent it from grow bigger,” said Fatimah at the ceremony yesterday.

Nonetheless, she said the good works carried out by Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng and 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta for the past years have been exemplary in uniting the society.

“We must thank Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng and 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta for not being discriminatory when assisting the less fortunate people.

“They provide assistance not only to the Chinese community but also those from other ethnic groups,” she said at the SHNST centre here yesterday.

She also pointed out that Sarawak’s social wellbeing index last year as compiled by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has improved compared to the last study conducted in 2019. The index study for 2023 will be published on April 30.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin hoped the public will continue to support the centre’s activities in assisting families from poor backgrounds.

“For the past 68 years since its inception, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng has carried out various activities to help the communities regardless of race and religion, including charitable activities during each major racial festival celebration,” said Tay.

The food aid package provided to each family comprised rice, cooking oil, drinks, biscuits, oat, canned food, Milo, dry noodle, bihun, sugar, chicken, beef, eggs and potatoes, as well as RM50 cash personally donated by Tay.

Also present to support the activity was 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta chairman Dato Sri Ho Kim Hee.