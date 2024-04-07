Three injured in collision at Jalan Miri-Pujut

MIRI (April 7) : Three individuals were injured in a collision involving a car and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Miri-Pujut last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 10.22pm and firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a 4WD vehicle and a car. The driver and the front passenger of the car were trapped in their seats,” it added.

Bomba said the the victims were extricated from the car and were handed over to the paramedics for further action.

The 4WD driver only suffered minor injuries in the accident.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters ended the operation at 11.24pm.