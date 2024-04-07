Tiang: Ex-PSB members originally from SUPP welcome to ‘come back home’

SIBU (April 7): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central Youth chief Datuk Michael Tiang has extended an open invitation to former members of the now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to ‘come back home to SUPP’.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said with the dissolution of PSB, its former members are free to choose which political party to join.

“I openly invite these former members of PSB to join SUPP to further show their personal support to our Premier and GPS.

“I especially welcome those who were former SUPP members to come back home to SUPP to further enhance political unity and stability in Sarawak,” Tiang told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

The Pelawan assemblyman was asked for his view on former PSB leaders and members joining Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday night.

He also called on incumbent Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong to support and work with SUPP in retaining the two seats for GPS in the next state election, in view the said seats are traditionally contested by SUPP.

Tiang went on to say that the dissolution of PSB was an acknowledgement of GPS’ achievements and vision in making Sarawak stronger and more prosperous under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.