Tiong: Entry of ex-PSB leaders into PDP a new chapter of stronger S’wakian brotherhood

KUCHING (April 7): The entry of leaders and members of now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) into Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) heralds a new chapter of shared goals and stronger Sarawakian brotherhood, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The PDP president said he hoped all PDP members would close ranks and embrace this latest political development towards fostering unity and achieving the goals of the state.

“Through mutual respect, cooperation and dedication, the collaborative efforts between PDP and PSB will bring about meaningful progress and prosperity for the constituents they serve.

“No more shall we resort to the tired old ways of going behind our friends’ back with malicious intent to push our agenda. We must truly work together and prove ourselves to the people and for our future generations,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

During the PDP Unity Night event in Sibu on Saturday, Bawang Assan assemblyman and former PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former party leaders and members were officially accepted en bloc into PDP.

Wong had said the dissolution approval letter for PSB was received from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on March 19.

Meanwhile, Tiong in his post also thanked Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders for their blessings and invaluable support of the PDP-PSB alliance.

“Their gestures of acknowledgment and support not only strengthen inter-party relations but also lay the foundation for a cohesive and effective partnership aimed at advancing the interests and welfare of the people of Sarawak,” said the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, who is Bintulu MP and also Dudong assemblyman.