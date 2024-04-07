Two MMEA personnel injured after being shot in Kunak waters

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): Two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Lahad Datu Zone personnel were injured in a shooting incident in Kunak waters at 8.40am today.

MMEA Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Dr Suzanna Razali Chan said Maritime Petty Officer Zainal Abad Komel, 45, was injured in the right eye and Maritime Leading Rate Prayrie De Cuella Jimin, 35, was injured in both hands.

She said that at the time of the incident, a team of MMEA personnel, on board the Banggi 48 vessel, was about to approach a blue boat, navigated suspiciously, for inspection under the Op Khas Pagar Laut operation.

“When the patrol team attempted to approach, three suspects armed with pistols fired four shots at the team, to prevent the patrol vessel from approaching.

“The suspects fled the scene and the injured personnel were taken to Kunak Hospital for treatment,” she said in a statement to Bernama today.

Suzanna said that the other four MMEA personnel who were involved in the incident escaped unhurt.

She added that Maritime Malaysia has mobilised the special action and rescue team, aircraft and the Maritime Intelligence Division, together with a team from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (EssCom), to the location to investigate this case and track down all the suspects. – Bernama