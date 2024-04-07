Yes, Minister! Let’s not get overboard with sensitivity

IT is a word that can launch a wave of anxiety, fear and even drive one to the verge of irrationality. The WORD IS sensitive.

There is no widely accepted definition of the word that transcends cultures, polities, and economies, despite the Oxford dictionary’s definition of it in its adjectival form as a quick attitudinal response to slight changes, signals or influences that touch off the moral values of a person or group of people on the one hand, and the veracity of a person in communicating with his audience devoid of words or remarks that may damage trust and relationships on the other.

However, a shifting ecology has conditioned us over time to believe that we must keep the ‘card of sensitivity’ close to our chest. It is as though we have evolved an innate defensive (and maybe battle) system that we may call upon to take helpful action when the need arises.

Fear, caution and safety are key definers. They are context-specific and therefore likely to vary in their assertiveness with political operators, local community, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and social and religious bodies.

Given such volatile ecological backdrop, many among us especially those in politics and with positions of authority are weary of stepping on the wrong side of the sensitivity line. Cross it, and you would be crossing the Rubicon.

The people affected would raise the alarm. They become enraged with you, and that would cost you to lose some political support.

Playing to the gallery

Politicians can never afford to show insensitivity towards those who are sensitive.

Yes, Minister. Theirs is borrowed time and space, and they are renowned for maintaining their buoyancy during the required five years by avoiding conflicts and avoiding remarks and public declarations that can be seen as being too delicate for certain racial and religious groupings.

They cannot be blamed for playing to the gallery to stay safe and in power.

For populist politicians, it is crucial to survive. They, therefore, need to possess the know-how and abilities to successfully negotiate the oftentimes turbulent political landscape without stepping on any delicate community ties.

The safer option is not to comment or initiate any major public statement and to take the cue for action from the leader.

There is a general assumption that a society with cultural diversity has built-in fragility, and that it faces problems of survival because it is threatened with fear of possible tensions and conflicts that can undermine social cohesion.

But this is not necessarily the case in reality. Still, we can deduce from the assumption that there exists a potential fault line that may trigger fear, tension and uneasiness across the community. Yes, Minister.

Peace and tolerance

As history has shown, there are cases in which peace and tolerance prevail over long periods despite the cultural diversity found in many developing societies. This state of affairs is due to certain appropriate policies.

In addition, the socio-cultural resources for civility and participation embedded in each civilisation or culture have been productively tapped in these societies for meaningful participation in building a new citizenry.

As is the case in Sarawak, effectively bringing together cultural variety to create a relatively cohesive community does not guarantee that this unity will last.

Why is it the case? In other words, ‘unity’ is not an absolute concept. It is influenced by the shifting social and cultural landscape.

It is mutable, and not something to be taken for granted. Yes Minister, the word ‘sensitivity’ sticks out among all of this as a crucial identifying term that begs for discernment and tolerance.

The foundation needed to comprehend potential fault lines and cultural and religious sensitivities is mostly given by demography. The country’s racial and religious makeup affects the number of main groups and, occasionally, at the expense of minority ethnic groups.

It essentially strengthens the resolve and will of the majority group. In situations like these, minority groups want to have leaders of their own who they can trust to stand out for them if they were to be drawn into conversations involving sensitive topics like race and religion.

Yes Minister, there is no one natural or socially-produced norm of sensitivity that is perfect and acceptable to every ethnic group in a multiracial society such as ours.

However, in order to eradicate prejudice and discrimination and respect one another’s sensitive areas, it is still important to foster tolerance, respect, and understanding between the many ethnic groups.

Stop the ‘kafir’ label

The issue of labelling non-Muslim as ‘kafir’ is a sensitive one, especially among native Christians of Sarawak. It has been in around for a while, yet the media and public spheres have seldom heard vehement protests from the affected parties.

Have they resigned into accepting it?

Indeed, Minister, declaring someone who is not Muslim as ‘kafir’ is offensive and disgusting, according to Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, and also Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development.

It is wrong to categorise someone as ‘kafir’ (infidels) and to make assumptions about them based only on their religious convictions.

Earlier on in Parliament, the MP for Puncak Borneo touched on the same subject and sent a stern warning to put a stop to calling non-Muslims ‘kafir’. He was the sole MP voice who spoke vehemently on it, while other non-Muslim native MPs from Sarawak were relatively quiet.

Because group social interaction has the power to either advance or regress civilisation, it is critical to maintain a nuanced understanding of these processes.

The trajectory of the growth of a varied society is undoubtedly shaped by constructive action at several levels, including the state and society, even though natural evolution plays a significant role.

This indicates that even highly developed and wealthy civilisations are not enough to ensure civility and participation.

Barrier of culture

It is also crucial that we respect and understand one another’s religious beliefs.

Breaking through the ignorant barrier of culture is a crucial prerequisite for fostering mutual respect and understanding, and consequently, interethnic harmony and peace.

There are many different ways that such a culture manifests. In the best-case scenario, they are limited to a cursory understanding of the other; in the worst case scenario, they manifest as preconceptions, stereotypes and mistrust.

Although there is a good measure of tolerance for one another’s culture and religion in our country, despite having coexisted for decades, most communities live in blissful ignorance of one another’s traditions.

It is necessary to break down the wall of ignorance as it leads to misinterpretations and prejudices and causes people to live in sensitive enclaves.

Knowledge, not presumptions

The encouragement of information-sharing and conversations by academics, NGOs and other interested parties and organisations, is one crucial strategy for breaking through it. These kinds of endeavours need to be promoted and strengthened.

Documentation and analysis of the scope, makeup, and effects of the ‘culture of ignorance’ are required.

It is necessary to provide an unbiased explanation and demonstration of the similarities and differences among cultures and civilisations.

Knowledge, not presumptions and rhetoric, must inform and direct discussions on this important topic. It removes sensitivities from the domain of traditional myth and fiction.

* Toman Mamora is ‘Tokoh Media Sarawak 2022’, recipient of Shell Journalism Gold Award (1996) and AZAM Best Writer Gold Award (1998). He remains true to his decades-long passion for critical writing as he seeks to gain insight into some untold stories of societal value.