400 oil lamps lit up in Sibu’s Kpg Datu Baru ahead of Hari Raya

SIBU (April 8): A total of 400 oil lamps were lit up in Kampung Datu Baru here last night, ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, said the community programme was carried out by the villagers of Kampung Datu Baru, headed by its volunteer, Abdul Raymond Shah.

“It was funded by a company and several individuals, who wished to remain anonymous,” said Izkandar, who was invited to grace the event together with the political secretary to Premier, Joshua Ting.

He said members of Queensway Lions Club also joined the event namely its president Cr Chou Kok Jin, former councillor Albert Tiang, Kapitan Ling Hua Wee and Cr Yiing Si Huat.

Turning to the objectives, Izkandar informed that this event was to allow the participants to be involved and experience firsthand the lighting up of the oil lamps.

“It also shows unity among Sibu folks and to enable the participants to further understand the Malay culture of ‘malam 7 likur’ (last 10 nights of Ramadan).

“This tradition will fade and the youngsters will never experience this if not practiced once in a while.”

Izkandar also reminded the organiser to prioritise safety when handling the oil lamps and flammable materials.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the lighting of traditional oil lamps during Hari Raya is becoming less of a norm, as homeowners here prefer the modern colourful decorative lightings.

Izkandar attributed this to the costly kerosene, prompting folk to switch to cheaper alternatives.