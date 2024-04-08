‘Allah’ shoe logo issue: MCMC warns public against spreading content on 3Rs

CYBERJAYA (April 8): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reminded the public not to upload, share or spread social media content that touches on sensitive issues of the 3Rs — race, religion and royalty.

In a statement today, the MCMC urged anyone with information regarding a shoe logo from a local company, which allegedly resembles the word ”Allah,” to report it to the authorities including the Royal Malaysia Police or to the commission via the link https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my, for further action.

“MCMC will not hesitate to take action under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 against any party attempting to take advantage of the issue by making posts or comments that could incite tension among the races.

“All parties must give space to the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the authorities to conduct investigations into the allegation,” according to the statement.

A three-minute video has gone viral on social media in which a man claimed that the shoes he purchased displayed a logo believed to resemble the word “Allah”.

In response, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that Jakim has been instructed to call up the parties concerned to obtain further explanations today. — Bernama