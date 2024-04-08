Ari Shuzo to be tested against Asia’s best juniors

KUCHING (April 8): : Up-and-coming junior tennis star Ari Shuzo Smith has been handed a golden opportunity to play in the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championship Finals which starts today until AprIL 20.

The 14-year-old, who is ranked ATF No. 154, will be also aiming to boost his rankings.

He will kick off his challenge in the first round of the boys singles against ATF No. 347 Muhammad Eyad Saleem from Syria.

A tough hurdle awaits him in the second round if he can get pass the Syrian boy as his next opponent will tournament second seed Tavish Pahwa who has a bye in the first round.

Ari Shuzo is the only Sarawakian playing in this tournament. Malaysia’s other representative is Gareth Lim Hao Zhe, AFT No. 38, will play in the second round against 14th seed Calvin Jonathan Santoso of Indonesia, who is ATF No. 27.

Each country is fielding two players in this competition.

The singles top seed is Dharma Pantaratorn of Thailand while the third and fourth seeds are Kim Dongjae of South Korea and Kiarash Sadeghizeidi of Iran.

Gareth and Ari Shuzo will team up to play in the boys doubles. Their opening match is against Fu Wan Choi and Chun Kiu Lok of Hong Kong.

Ari Shuzo is thankful to SLTA for the opportunity to play in the tournament.