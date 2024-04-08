Don: PDP strengthening position in GPS at expense of PRS, SUPP with entry of ex-PSB leaders

KUCHING (April 8): The dissolution of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and entry of its members en bloc into Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) means the latter party is now in a stronger position within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), says political analyst Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia professor of political science said the latest political development gives PDP an opportunity to leverage its position in GPS vis-à-vis Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) especially, and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) as well.

“The merger is good for (PDP president Dato Sri) Tiong King Sing because it would strengthen his political base in competition against PRS with a much stronger base in the coalition.

“In the process, it also challenges SUPP as three seats would be whisked away, namely Engkilili and Bawang Assan including Dudong that was snatched under the nose of SUPP president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian in the 2021 state election.

“So, Tiong and PDP are figuratively catapulting two birds with one pellet,” he said in a statement today, commenting on last Saturday’s announcement in Sibu that members of the now-dissolved PSB had been accepted en bloc into PDP.

With the entry of former PSB leaders such as Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Dr Johnical Rayong into PDP, the two state seats are now represented by PDP. Dudong is represented by Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

The three seats have traditionally been contested by SUPP, while Ba Kelalan – another seat now under PDP following the entry of former PSB secretary-general Baru Bian – has over the years been contested by PDP, formerly Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP).

Adding on, Jayum – also Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow – noted that GPS backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and its president, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, have not made any firm stand on this latest political development.

“Rightly so, as this political development does not affect the solid standing and leadership of PBB in GPS,” he said.

However, he felt that the Dayak community, especially the Ibans, should be concerned by the entry of former PSB leaders into PDP.

“The Dayaks and especially the Ibans will continue to be divided by this latest development. This is a development where two Chinese leaders are fighting to consolidate their political career based on support from the ‘outside’ community.

“The popularity of Tiong and Wong in their own community, among the Chinese, is suspect as both shot into politics on Iban votes. Almost all Chinese votes are either with SUPP or DAP (Democratic Action Party),” he said.

In this regard, Jayum opined that the latest political development within GPS would be of particular concern to Dayak-majority PRS as it would be the one most affected, but expressed doubt whether PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang could do anything about it.

“He is reported to be unable to hold together his lawmakers and thus he cannot be certain of whether any action and reaction he offers might be supported or otherwise by his party and especially PRS lawmakers,” he said.