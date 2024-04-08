Ex-PSB members move to join PDP reflects effectiveness of GPS govt initiatives, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (April 8): The move taken by leaders and members of now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) reflects the effectiveness of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government initiatives, said Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“In general, I see that this shows PSB’s confidence in the initiatives that have been implemented by the GPS government that they previously talked about.

“So maybe they have seen that GPS government initiatives and policies really benefit the people. Maybe that is why they give their support to the GPS government.

“And if its true, we expect them to go to the field to explain to the community how good the GPS government initiatives are, starting with those three elected representatives,” he said when asked to comment on a news report about Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former PSB members have officially joined PDP.

Besides Wong, the two other elected representatives who are formerly with PSB are Baru Bian and Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

On whether the former PSB leaders would be regarded as part of GPS, Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, said it is up to GPS supreme council to determine their status.

“I have also seen media statements or media reports saying that PSB has been dissolved and their members have been absorbed into PDP.

“According to the process, I’m sure PDP will make a report to the highest authority or (supreme) council of GPS. We leave this to our supreme council to decide. I’m not in the GPS (supreme) council, so I don’t know.

“But in general, I see PSB’s confidence in the initiatives implemented by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he reiterated.