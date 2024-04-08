Monday, April 8
Ferry helmsman feared missing in Batang Lupar

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
The search and rescue team during the operation.

KUCHING (April 8): A ferry helmsman is feared missing after diving to release a rope stuck at the ferry propeller of the Batang Lupar Ferry, Sebuyau today.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Lin Tarak.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a call regarding the incident at 4.35pm and a team from the Saratok fire station was deployed to the scene.

“The victim had gone to the river with three crewmates to release a rope stuck at the propeller of the ferry.

“The water level at the time was chin-deep and the victim was said to have dived but did not resurface due to the rising tide and strong current,” he said in a statement.

He added the search and rescue team conducted a search along the riverbank near the jetty within a 500-metre radius to no avail.

The operation was postponed at 8.20pm and will resume tomorrow.

