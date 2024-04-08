Idris: Ex-PSB leaders, members must abide by GPS’ nine pillars if joining component parties

KUCHING (April 8): Leaders and members of now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) must pledge to abide by the nine pillars of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if they want to join any component party in the coalition, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief Dato Idris Buang.

He said while he welcomed the move taken by the former leaders of PSB to dissolve their party, pledging to abide by the GPS struggle would be more meaningful, and those who want to join GPS component parties should take note of the main vision of the coalition.

“It is good to know that PSB has been dissolved and its erstwhile president and members have now joined PDP (Progressive Democratic Party), which is a component in GPS.

“However, to be more meaningful and proper, I would have thought that these former PSB members upon joining PDP must also pledge and subscribe to GPS struggle as proclaimed in ‘The Nine Pillars of GPS’ which was launched by GPS president YAB DPTS Abang Jo in 2019 in Kuching,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today, referring to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was commenting on a news report about Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former PSB members having officially joined PDP.

Besides Wong, the two other elected representatives who are formerly with PSB are Baru Bian and Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

When asked if there would be rearrangement of seats within the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) for the former PSB elected representatives during the upcoming DUN sitting, Idris, who is also Deputy Speaker, said there will some shift in seating arrangement but any move would be up to the Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar to decide.

“Of course but it is up to the Speaker’s discretion,” he said.