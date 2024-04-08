IPSS steps up to promote pickleball in Sibu

SIBU (April 8): The Iplay Swan Squad Pickleball Club (IPSS) is on a recruitment drive. The club aims to help the relatively new sport grow further.

“IPSS has received many entries since the pickleball game became popular in Sibu last year.

“For anyone interested in joining IPSS, the fee is as low as RM10 a month and RM120 a year,” IPSS president Wong Chya Wei told reporters on Saturday at the Pickleball Court, Island Club here on Saturday.

The club is marketing pickleball as a low-impact sport which is very suitable for all ages.

The game, which combines tennis, badminton and table tennis, “is easy on the joints, making it ideal for all ages and fitness levels.”

“This can help reduce the risk of injury compared to higher-impact sports like basketball or running,” Wong explained.

The club will hold a launching ceremony at the IPSS Court, which was converted from a tennis court, between April 21 or April 22.