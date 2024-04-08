Kuching tattoo expo concludes with artists, enthusiasts anticipating future editions

KUCHING (April 8): The Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024 reached an exhilarating conclusion last night with the announcement of three overall winners from each category of the tattoo competition namely the Traditional Hand-Tapped Tattoo, Realism Tattoo and Freestyle Tattoo.

Katribu Tattoo (Katribu) from the Philippines clinched the top spot in the Traditional Hand-Tapped Tattoo category, while the designs from Indonesia’s Durga Sipatiti secured the second and third places.

The competing tattoo studios were allowed to present more than one design for each category.

Katribu’s artist Desk Mullen, 34, said the winning tattoo’s inspiration stemmed from the textures of snake and carabao skin.

“The tattoo we do embodies traditional Filipino motifs. The design is inspired by the fusion of styles from the northern region of the Philippines, reflecting my origins, and the Mindanao style, as the executing artist, Jonathan Cena, hails from there.

“We collaborated on refining the design before finalising it and proceeding with the tattooing process on my skin”, he told reporters when speaking on behalf of Katribu Tattoo.

Mullen said he served as a model for Cena’s design during the competition evaluation phase, and Jean Sioson, who is also a member of their team, joined them in participating in this expo.

The top honour in the Realism Tattoo category was awarded to 30-year-old Billy Sarte, of Hell Ink, whose designs not only secured the first place but also clinched the second position. Xiao Qiang earned the third place in this category.

Sarte, who is also from the Philippines, expressed his surprise at winning the category, stating that his initial goal was to enjoy participating in the expo.

“At first, I was a bundle of nerves, barely even daring to entertain the thought of winning. But to my astonishment, here I am, victorious.

“Initially, my intention in joining this expo was solely to relish the company of other talented tattoo artists”, he said.

In the Freestyle Tattoo category, Han Tattoo’s design clinched the first spot, followed by Nagaia in second place and a design by Xiao Qiang secured the third place.

In addition to the three main categories, each day of the event, which was held from April 5 to April 7, also featured a winner for the ‘Best of the Day’ tattoo design.

The ‘Best of the Day’ tattoo category saw Jona’s design clinching the top spot on the first day, followed by Sarte’s design on the second day, and Mitchrons’ design securing victory on the third day.

The Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024, held at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Hall, concluded with lively and vibrant celebrations. Attendees danced to the music played by live bands, adding to the energetic atmosphere of the occasion.

The success of this year’s tattoo expo marks a significant milestone, with anticipation building among tattoo artists, event guests, and enthusiasts for future editions of the event.