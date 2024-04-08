Lee: Harness digital economy, AI for economic growth

MIRI (April 8): Young entrepreneurs are urged to embrace the potential of digital economy as it vital to the economic growth.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said that this is in line with the state’s vision in becoming a leading digital economy and developed state by 2030.

“A dynamic digital economy will require a stable and strong digital foundation coupled with innovation and entrepreneurships.

“Hence, I urge young people to embrace the potential of the digital era and addressing existing and emerging challenges,” he said.

Lee said this during the Mixology Business Networking event hosted by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri here Saturday.

He said digital technology has great potential for achieving economic and social empowerment of young men and women.

The participation of young entrepreneurs in digital economy would certainly boost the relevant employment opportunities and sustainable economic growth, he added.

Lee also urged the young entrepreneurs to explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) segments as it is the go-to trend in the local and global market.

“AI has captivated the world and it would ripple through economies numerous ways. My advice is to leverage on the vast potential of AI for the benefit of our economic and social growth,” he said.

He also stressed that despite aiming to become a digital economy powerhouse, one should not neglect the environmental aspects, as technological development should go together with a well-taken care environment.

“We should take care of environment as it is part of the green economy agenda in the region for sustainable development in line with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals (SDG) initiatives as well as the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.”

Lee said through the green energy agenda, Sarawak has come up with several initiatives to harness the full potential of the region for a brighter and more sustainable future.