Lee: Hold more Rahmah Sales programmes to benefit the people

MIRI (April 8): Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has proposed for another Rahmah Sales Programme to be held in his constituency at the end of this month.

Based on the encouraging response of the recent programmes at The Fresh Mart supermarket in Riam two weeks ago, he said such initiatives also ought to be expanded to other areas in the northern part of Miri.

“I’m requesting for this ‘Jualan Rahmah’ to be held again, perhaps in Desa Senadin at the end of this month,” he told reporters after officiating the two-day Rahmah Sales programme at Emart Tudan here on Saturday.

Lee, who is also the state Transport Minister, said that the discounts offered through the programme had enabled the public, especially the low-income groups to get food and essential items at a subsidised price.

Organised by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), the Rahmah Sales programmes at the selected local supermarkets offered about 20 basic necessities and food items with subsidised prices.

Also present at the event was KPDN Miri deputy chief Ganda Jirap.