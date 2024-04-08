Leo Moggie wants memorial for Lun Bawang security forces veterans in Ba Kelalan

KUCHING (April 8): Former federal minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie Irok hopes a memorial will be built for veterans of the security forces like the Lun Bawang Border Scouts in Ba Kelalan.

Leo Moggie said this is because their contributions to the security of Sarawak deserve to be recognised.

“The plan to build a monument at Long Langai village is started by the late Penghulu George Sigar Sultan and myself, who is a former Border Scouts inspector.

“The plan still continues even until now under Ketua Kampung Matius Padan, who is also a former Border Scouts.

“Their roles and memories deserve to be better recognised,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Leo Moggie, who is also former Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman, believed that their initiatives should be officially endorsed and given an appropriate support, and a proper memorial should be ready for its expected unveiling on Oct 31, this year.

According to him, it was at Long Langai that the renegade Japanese soldiers under Capt Fujino finally agreed to surrender during the World War II.

“Emperor Hirohito publicly announced the Japanese surrender on Aug 15, 1945, and the official surrender document was signed on Sept 2.

“However, a large group of more than 600 soldiers in northern Sarawak under Capt Fujino refused to surrender. They moved into the interior and continued to harass the local population,” he said.

Leo Moggie said many of the soldiers died either due to starvation or being killed by the local people.

“It was only at the end of October – more than two months after Japanese surrendered that Capt Fujino and the remainder of his renegade men numbering more than 300 agreed to surrender,” he added.

Leo Moggie said the Japanese soldiers were paraded on the Long Langai field and laid down their weapons on Oct 31, 1945.

“That was the last and largest group of Japanese to surrender to an indigenous force in Borneo, and from what I understand also in the whole of South East Asia,” he added.

Leo Moggie said during 1963-1966 Confrontation, the Lun Bawang community, with many of them were with the Border Scouts and Borneo Interior Force veterans, had similarly played indispensable roles both in the operations on the ground as well as serving as eyes and ears to the security forces.

Meanwhile, Leo Moggie said like in most rural areas, the infrastructures in Ba Kelalan need major improvement.

“The people there rely on family-owned diesel set for electricity, and a water supply project is in progress.

“The villagers long for properly sealed road to Lawas or to Bario some 35 kilometres away, and to the Kalimantan Border. Clearly, everywhere, when one goes to the rural areas of Sarawak, one hears lament for basic infrastructures.”

Leo Moggie said those who plan to visit Ba Kelalan for the forthcoming ‘Pesta Beras Adan Ba Kelalan’ from April 19 until April 20, at Buduk Nur may also be interested in a snippet of history.

“About ten minutes’ drive from Buduk Nur is the village of Long Langai where the community wants the memorial for the braves to be constructed,” he said.