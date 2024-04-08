Lions Club of Batu Niah extends food aid to vulnerable groups

MIRI (April 8): The Lions Club of Batu Niah feted the trainees of community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK) Batu Niah for a breaking of fast event recently.

According to club president Andy Jong, besides the hosting of the ‘berbuka puasa’ event, the club had also distributed food aid to some 15 poor household recipients in the area.

“The food aid distribution is part of the club’s community outreach programmes in line with Lions International’s motto – ‘We Serve’.

“A total of 150 food baskets have already been distributed to the deserving underprivileged families in Batu Niah, Bekenu and Miri areas, thus far,” he said in a statement.

The initiative, he added, is to benefit the targeted vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, the senior citizens, single-parents families, and also those with sick family members.