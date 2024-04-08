Lured by promise of high return, woman in Bintulu loses RM140,000 to gold investment scam

KUCHING (April 8): A manager of a private company in Bintulu lost RM140,00 to a fraudulent gold investment scheme that promised high returns.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was introduced to the scheme on March 25 via Instagram by one ‘Gao Yun Ze’, who sent her a link for her to register as a member to begin investing.

“The suspect told the victim that based on her investment, she would receive a return of RM102,000 on the same day. She proceeded to make 10 transactions to three different bank accounts, totaling RM140,000, from the end of March to early this month.

“She realised she had been cheated when she did not receive any of the promised returns,” he said in a statement today, adding the victim filed a police report on Sunday.

In this regard, Mancha reminded the public to only invest via platforms registered under Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission of Malaysia.

“Seek advice from registered investment agents. Never trust any investment that offers high returns in a short period of time,” he said.

He said the public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they are victims of cyber scams such as love scams, phone scams, e-commerce scams, non-existent loans and others, especially if they have made monetary transactions to dummy accounts or scam syndicates.