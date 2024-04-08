MCC compiles over 50 events, confirms 27 events for Miri May Fest 2024

MIRI (April 8): Miri City Council (MCC) has compiled over 50 events planned for next month’s May Fest, with 27 events confirmed for the community to partake in, revealed mayor Adam Yii.

“However, there are over 20 events that have yet to confirm their details to the city council with a few events cancelled by the council,” he told The Borneo Post at the breaking-of-fast dinner at the Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here Sunday.

He added that the May Fest is set to offer two food and beverage menus catered by local restaurants.

Meanwhile, in December last year, MCC had called for submission of events and activities set for this year to promote Miri as a ‘green, smart and more liveable international resort city’.

The May Fest event, activities, and food and beverage menus will be compiled into the Miri May Fest Menu and Calendar of Events for this year.

The objective of compiling the calendar of events is to boost the city’s tourism industry with a priority given to events aligning with the objectives of the 19th Miri City Day celebration.