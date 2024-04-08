Multi-storey carparks proposed to revitalise old parts of Sibu

SIBU (April 8): Having multi-storey carparks can be seen as a way to boost businesses in the old parts of this town.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck, in suggesting this, says he has noted the declining business activities at Jalan Channel, Jalan Central and Jalan Blacksmith, as the townsfolks nowadays prefer to shop at the supermarkets in the outskirts.

“Also, there’s difficulty in finding parking spaces in these areas; people just don’t want to go there anymore. So they go to (shopping complexes at) the outskirts, like Farley Supermarket.

“I think the relevant authorities need to look into this because if the situation persists, the old parts of Sibu town may eventually die out. A multi-storey carpark can be built at areas, like the open space of Jalan Market, in front of the former Palace Theatre building.

“Another multi-storey carpark can be built at the express wharf. Then, you can solve some of the problems,” Dr Soon told a press conference held during SUPP Dudong’s mobile service programme yesterday.

He also observed that even the businesses at the central market here had not been doing well these days.

“The multi-storey carpark (at the central market) is always full because the UTC (Urban Transformation Centre) took up a lot of space, plus the parking for the staff.”

Dr Soon recalled that during the heyday of the express boat service, the businesses in the old parts of the town were still running actively as passengers could easily walk to the stores from the boat terminal.

He also spoke about the traffic congestion in front of Catholic High School here during peak hours, especially during school days.

In this respect, Dr Soon suggested that Jalan Maju be reverted into becoming a road that could facilitate two-way traffic.

“To move towards Jalan Lanang, you would have to pass by the Catholic High School, so heavy traffic during school days.

“So, if Jalan Maju could be reverted into becoming a two-way road like in the past, the motorists would be able to use Lorong Lanang 2, and this would help ease the congestion.

“I remember that Jalan Maju used to be able to accommodate two-way traffic,” he added.