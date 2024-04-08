KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): Police have seized 1,145 pairs of Vern’s shoes which have a logo that allegedly resembles the word ‘Allah’ on the sole.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the seizures were made in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kedah.

He said the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department would check with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to determine whether the logo resembles the word ‘Allah’.

“No arrests have been made so far. We will call up the shoe seller and company (for a statement) and will also wait for a report from JAKIM,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after attending a ceremony for handing over the duties of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

The shoe company, Vern’s, issued a public apology yesterday over the logo on a line of its shoes, saying it never intended to produce a logo design that ridiculed or insulted any religion or belief.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said about 6,000 personnel would be involved in the 22nd Op Selamat from April 8 to 13 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Asked on a viral video showing vehicles making illegal U-turns at the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Raub Bypass, Razarudin said police would close that road.

He advised road users to always abide by traffic regulations and exercise caution to avoid accidents. – Bernama