Public invited to ‘Bornean Orangutans in Museums’ talk this April 14

KUCHING (April 8): People from all walks of life are invited to a talk titled ‘Bornean Orangutans in Museums: Historical Collections from Alfred Russel Wallace to Odoardo Beccari’ on April 14.

Friends of Sarawak Museum in a release yesterday said the talk at Telang Usan Hotel here will start at 2pm.

“In this talk, speaker Lim Tze Tshen will cover topics related to some of the historical museum specimens collected from Sarawak/West Borneo by prominent naturalists and local administrators.

“More importantly, Lim will show how these centuries-old collections still can actively contribute to modern-day research by generating new knowledge important for the future of orangutans in Borneo,” it said.

Lim is a zooarchaeologist and vertebrate palaeontologist specialises in the study of fossil orangutans and elephants.

From 2019 to 2020, he was a research fellow and guest curator (zooarchaeology) of the Sarawak Museum Campus Project.

He studied zooarchaeology and received his Master of Philosophy degree from University of Cambridge in 2021.

His current research focuses on the evolutionary history of Southeast Asian Quaternary mammal faunas and its bearing on modern-day biodiversity conservation.

Interested participants can register here.