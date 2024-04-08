Sabah’s KTI Landmark gets Bursa’s nod to list

SABAH (April 8): Sabah-based integrated property developer KTI Landmark Berhad (KTI) has received Bursa Malaysia’s approval for its initial public offering (IPO) to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

Dr Gordon Loke, group managing director and chief executive officer of KTI, said the approval for the listing is a significant milestone in the company’s journey to become a listed entity.

It will allow KTI to embark on the next phase of growth in the property development and construction industries.

“The IPO will enable KTI Group to tap into the equity capital market for future fund raising and provide us the financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities as and when they arise,” he added.

Established in 1984, KTI Landmark is principally involved in the provision of design and build construction services and property development.

The Company’s design and build construction projects and property development projects are located in Sabah,and it comprises residential properties, commercial properties and mixed developments.

It provides design and build construction services primarily to Lembaga Pembangunan Perumahan dan Bandar (LPPB), the state agency in Sabah, to build urban development and affordable housing for the general public and civil servants housing projects, as well as general building construction services to the private and public sectors (eg: other than LPPB) upon request and through tenders.

KTI’s property development activities are supported by its in-house construction services, which is complemented by its in-house manufacturing of industrialised building system (IBS) components.

It is the first CIDB-certified on-site IBS manufacturer in Sabah with 24 years of experience in adopting IBS construction technique in construction activities.

The IPO will involve the issuance of 160 million new shares and an offer for sale of 45.0 million existing shares, representing 20 per cent and 5.6 per cent of the enlarged share capital of KTI respectively.

Of the 160 million new shares, 40 million new shares will be available to the Malaysian public via balloting; 40 million new shares for its eligible Directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of KTI Group under pink form allocations while the remaining 80 million new shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

As for the offer for sale portion, 20 million shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI while the remaining 25 million shares will be allocated by way of private placement to selected investors.

M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO exercise.