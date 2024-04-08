SBH Marine debuts on ACE Market of Bursa

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): SBH Marine Holdings Berhad (SBH), debuted as a public listed company on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

The company’s shares opened at a price of RM0.255, representing a 15.9 per cent premium over its issue price of RM0.22 per share, with an opening volume of 21.23 million shares.

The company successfully raised a total of RM39.6 million through the public issue of 180 million new ordinary shares priced at RM0.22 per share.

From this gross amount, more than 70 per cent will be utilised for business expansion with 40.4 per cent or RM16 million channelled for the development of Selinsing shrimp farm, 16.4 per cent or RM6.5 million for the construction of its second seafood processing plant and another 15.4 per cent or RM6.1 million for purchase of machineries/ equipment and motor vehicles.

The remaining proceeds of RM7 million and RM4 million have been earmarked for working capital and listing expenses respectively.

The company’s listed shares are classified as Shariah compliant by the Shariah Advisory Council of the Securities Commission Malaysia.

company’s public issue portion which was made available to the Malaysian public via balloting was oversubscribed by a rate of 27.7 times with a total of over 10,000 applications for over 1.2 billion shares.

In attendance was the Menteri Besar of Perak, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, an honorary guest for the listing ceremony, who said, “The Board of Directors of Perak SADC wholeheartedly supports the listing of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad on Bursa Malaysia.

“SBH Marine’s listing is in line with its mission and objective to develop the aquaculture sector in Perak as well as open up more employment opportunities and technical education on aquaculture to the local residents and the youth.

“Through the Program Pembangunan Usahawan Perak SADC, its investments in such joint ventures have proven to successfully grown SMEs to higher levels.

“The successful listing of SBH Marine should be a role model to other entrepreneurs under the Program Usahawan Perak SADC in developing the agriculture activities in Perak.”

The Independent non-executive chairman, Mohd Salim Dulatti said, “We have been on the forefront of the seafood industry for over two decades, driven by our passion for crafting superior seafood products.

“With a focus on prawns, shrimp, cuttlefish, squid, and octopus, our vision is to provide fresh, sustainable, and high-quality seafood to the world.

“Our success story is rooted in Perak, Malaysia, where our expansive Selinsing and Kurau shrimp farms, and our seafood processing plant are strategically located near to one another.

“Through strategic partnerships and our Titanium brand, we’ve earned recognition worldwide. Our commitment to adaptability and quality is evident in our premium product range and stringent safety measures.

“Looking ahead, we aim for further growth with plans for shrimp farm expansion, addition of a new seafood processing plant and our own in-house shrimp hatchery, solidifying our position in the industry.”

KAF Investment Bank Berhad, besides being the Sole Underwriter of SBH’s IPO, is also the principal adviser, sponsor and sole placement agent for this exercise. WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd is the corporate finance adviser of SBH’s IPO.