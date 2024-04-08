SMC inspects park toilets to check on damaged facilities

SIBU (April 8): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has conducted inspections of several park smart partnership toilets under its jurisdiction as part of its efforts to repair the damaged facilities.

SMC Public Health Standing Community chairman councillor Yiing Sy Huat said they had identified water pumps and lamps as among the facilities that were damaged.

He stated that a total of six public toilets were inspected today.

“Among them are the toilets at Tua Pek Kong, Sungai Antu Basketball, Hawker Centre Taman Perpaduan, Heng Hua Taman Seduan, Su Kuok Garden and Diong Kik.

“If it is found that the toilets are damaged, SMC will advise them to repair the damage,” he said when met by reporters during inspection of Sibu Park Smart Partnership toilet here.

Yiing emphasised that the council is committed to repairing the damaged facilities in public toilets to ensure they can be used safely and comfortably.

Therefore, he called on the public to join forces with the council in its efforts to maintain all the facilities at Park Smart Partnership toilets in Sibu properly.

“I hope the people of Sibu will cooperate in keeping the toilets clean. I would like to remind the cleaners to keep the toilet floor always dry to prevent users from falling,” Yiing added.