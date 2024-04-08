SMK Tinggi Sarikei receives RM500,000 to boost education, community engagement

SIBU (April 8): Sarikei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii announced a total of RM500,000 in allocation for SMK Tinggi Sarikei here Saturday.

“From the total, RM200,000 is set for school upgrading works together with the alumni scholarship fund, while the remaining RM300,000 is set for the school to organise various activities throughout this year,” he said.

Huang, who is Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, said this during his speech at the SMK Tinggi Sarikei appreciation night and 20th anniversary celebration event.

The event, organised by SMK Tinggi Sarikei Alumni Association at the school hall, was attended by some 1,000 people.

Additionally, Huang presented tokens of appreciation to the school’s retired teachers.

Also present was SMK Tinggi Sarikei Alumni Association organising chairman Wong Siong Nee, Management Board Committee chairman Dr Chieng King Chong, Sarikei district education officer Lau Ngie Tung, and school representative Leong Siew Choon.