S’wak Transport Minister instructs JPJ to monitor bus drivers closely for drug use

KUCHING (April 8): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to stay vigilant in monitoring public bus drivers for drug use.

He has also instructed bus operators, through their association leaders, to be more aware and to take the necessary actions on bus drivers suspected to be on drugs.

“We are looking at this matter seriously, as personal safety and public lives are at stake,” he told The Borneo Post today.

However, he did not say when or where the next JPJ joint operation with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) will be conducted.

He was reacting to a Bernama news report where two bus drivers from Sarawak were nabbed by JPJ and AADK for testing positive for drugs during a nationwide ‘Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ operation conducted from April 1-6.

However, he did not elaborate further on the cases.

According to the report, the two drivers in Sarawak were among five nabbed for testing positive for drugs during the operation. The other two drivers were nabbed in Alor Setar, Kedah and another in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

The five drivers were aged between their 30s and 60s.

A total of 163,558 vehicles were inspected during the week-long operations, which resulted in 1,495 of them being impounded.

JPJ has also urged the public to report drivers for errant offences such as driving while texting via the MyJPJ app.