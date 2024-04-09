Abg Jo: Sarawakians must work towards unification, avoid things that cause division

KUCHING (April 9): Sarawakians should not to be influenced by the behaviour of people in other places, who tend to see differences rather than elements of unification related to issues that revolve around religion and race, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I call on my brothers and sisters to continue working towards strengthening unity among us with our various religions, races, and cultures on this beloved Bumi Kenyalang (Land of the Hornbills).

“Let us continue to work together towards the unification of a pluralistic society and avoid things that will cause division,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

He also said it has become customary for the multiracial and multi-religious communities in Sarawak to share the joy of celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with one another through the practice of visiting each other during the festival, much like Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Christmas, and Deepavali.

“Let us pray that harmony will continue to be preserved in our beloved Bumi Kenyalang because that is the pillar of strength that makes Sarawak a peaceful and prosperous region,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Premier said Sarawak’s comprehensive port development master plan, which will include coverage of the entire island of Borneo, will strengthen the state’s economic performance to become among the top in the Asian region.

He said ports in Sarawak will be managed by a central port authority to be formed by the state government.

“All this while, port development has never been viewed as an important initiative to drive Sarawak’s economy.

“Its potentiality should not be overlooked because Sarawak, as a trading economy with a strategic location in the Asian region, has a bright future to build an economy based on world-class port development,” he said.

He said on March 22, Sarawak signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government to initiate the handover process of Bintulu Port to Sarawak after 43 years.

“This is another success to restore Sarawak’s eroded rights because the port is Sarawak’s right under the Federal Constitution.

“It should also be seen in terms of integrating port development in Sarawak as a new strategy to transform the state’s economy.

“The existence of abundant energy resources is not sufficient as a factor to attract the interest of investors without infrastructure facilities, especially ports,” he said.