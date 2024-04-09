Augustine Wong retains Sheda president post

KUCHING (April 9): Augustine Wong Chung Ho has been re-elected as Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) president for the term 2024 to 2027.

Wong, who is holding the position for the second term, was re-elected during the triennial election at Sheda’s 31st annual general meeting held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Monday, according to a press release.

He acknowledged the collective contribution of Sheda council members, advisors and members for their role in shaping the association’s growth and impact in the industry.

He also took the opportunity to recognise influential foundations laid by Sheda’s past presidents.

In addition to Wong, Louis Ting Tiew Hee was elected as deputy president, while the posts of vice president went to Dato Bobby Ting Sie Ching (Kuching branch head), Wong Siong Nee (Sibu branch head), Noel Yek Nae Shiuan (Bintulu branch head), and James Hii Sing Lung (Miri branch head).

Supporting them are John Yong Lock Ping and Steve Tan Chen Hang who were elected as secretary-general and treasurer-general, respectively.

Also part of the newly-elected line up are council members Alex Wong Teck Ching, Cecil Lau Ning Kiang, Hanizam Hashim, Lawrence Kong San Hoe, Lawrence Law Siew Hie, Georg Liang Ngee Ping, Peter Pau Kiu Sung, Shaharum Ramli, Shaun Mok Chek Wei, and Kapitan Tan Kun Gee.

The ex officio members are Dr Christopher Ngui, Joseph Wong Kee Liong and Zaidi Ahmad.