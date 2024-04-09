Bandar Kuching MP delivers Raya cheer to 20 needy families

KUCHING (April 9): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii yesterday distributed food baskets and festive goodies to more than 20 needy families in Kampung Lumba Kuda, Kampung Sri Maimunah and Sungai Apong here in conjunction with Hari Raya.

The recipients included those with disabilities, single mothers, senior citizens, and those suffering from chronic diseases and cancer.

“During this festive season, it is important we remember those that are needy around us and also play our part to share this festive season joy with them.

“While there are quarters that continue to sow hatred and division among us, we will continue to focus on uniting one another regardless of our race, religion or background and the needs of the people,” said Dr Yii in a statement issued after the handover.

The Democratic Action Party lawmaker also called on the people to continue preserving unity and harmony, and to extend help to one another regardless of race and faith.