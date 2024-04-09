Bequest fund offers financial support to eligible Bidayuh students at Unimas

KUCHING (April 9): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday launched the Professor William Robert Geddes Bequest Fund, aimed at offering financial support to eligible Unimas students of Bidayuh ancestry.

During the launch of the fund at the Institute of Borneo Studies (IBS), Unimas, eight undergraduate scholars from the Bidayuh community were awarded funding, presented by the Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In his speech, Sagah encouraged the awardees to engage in research that addresses the needs of their community and serves as inspiration for future generations to participate in research endeavours.

“I believe the recipients will keep advancing academic research in Sarawak, making a lasting impact on the region’s development and its goal to excel globally in innovation and technology.

“In line with Sarawak’s focus on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which prioritises a new economy driven by digital transformation, I would count on our awardees to conduct relevant research in meeting the community’s needs, and to inspire our next generations to join the research community.

“As academic research and scientific discoveries transcend borders, I am confident that by working together, we will transform Sarawak into a global research hub, fostering numerous scientific breakthroughs and generating new knowledge for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

According to the event organisers, the fund’s total value, generously contributed by Geddes’s late wife Ngaere Adele Geddes, amounts to RM739,250.

“From this amount, RM56,000 has been allocated to be disbursed as one-off scholarships for final-year undergraduate projects by Bidayuh students in both Science and non-Science programmes.

“This will benefit 56 deserving students. All recipients will be invited to present their works at an academic forum upon completing their studies,” they informed when hosting the event.

In addition, the organisers said that the fund will also provide significant support for postgraduate research on the Bidayuh community in Unimas.

“Successful candidates, including five master’s level students, two from non-Science programmes, each receiving RM40,000, and three from Science disciplines, each receiving RM50,000, will be fully funded for their research,” they stated.

Furthermore, they informed, at the PhD level, two students from non-Science fields will receive RM80,000 each for their postgraduate research, while three PhD students in Science disciplines are expected to receive RM90,000 each during their study period.

“All the postgraduate students will be affiliated with the IBS during their period of studies”, they added.

It was conveyed that IBS serves as the custodian for the bequest, with funding management being supported by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and the Sarawak Bidayuh Graduates Association (SBGA).