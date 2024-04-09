Brunei-S’wak CIQS operation hours extends to midnight for Hari Raya season

MIRI (April 9): Brunei has extended the opening hours of its land control border posts with Malaysia to midnight in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

A statement issued by the Brunei government said the new opening hours for Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) are from 6am to midnight, effective April 8 to 15.

The four border control posts are CIQS Sungai Tujuh, CIQS Kuala Lurah Brunei, CIQS Labu and CIQS Ujong Jalan Brunei, said the statement.

The operational hours at the immigration control posts will revert back to normal from 6am to 10 pm on April 16, it added.

The extended operational hours were confirmed by the office of Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, which said the hours were requested to the Brunei government in view of high traffic volume during this festive season.