Four teenagers hurt after motorcycles ram into fallen electric pole in Lundu

LUNDU (April 9): Four teenagers were injured after their motorcycles collided with a fallen electric pole at Jalan Sungai Batu here last night.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the four male victims aged 15 and 17, were riding two motorcycles during the incident.

“The victims are believed to have been unaware of the electric pole and rammed into it,” he added.

The spokesperson said the Lundu fire station was notified about the incident at 11.29pm and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that two victims were rushed to the Lundu Hospital using public transportation and an ambulance.

“The firefighters proceeded to examine the two victims who were still at the scene before sending them to Lundu Hospital for treatment,” he added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.