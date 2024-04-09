Free entry to heritage centre for Bung Bratak Day on May 1

KUCHING (April 9): Entrance to the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) will be free of charge for Bung Bratak Day on May 1, said Datuk Peter Minos.

The Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman said this is in accordance with Bidayuh culture and tradition of not charging visitors.

“All are welcome to Bung Bratak Day and enjoy this Bidayuh cultural and historical iconic event,” he said in a statement issued after the organising committee meeting on Sunday at BBHC.

Bung Bratak Day will begin with the Bratakthon hill climbing competition at 6am, while visitors will be welcome at 8am.

Due to limited parking uphill, Minos encouraged visitors to make the some 30-minute trek to the hilltop.

“There will be special Bidayuh cultural dances and music presented by Kampung Selampit, Kampung Opar, and Kampung Serayan. This year, five local groups will be showcasing and offering a variety of delicious Bidayuh food and drinks to visitors and the general public.

“There will be a display of traditional games featuring participants from Kampung Jugan and the Krokong area,” he said.

High Breed from Kampung Semeba and recording artiste Claudia Geres will also perform.

Minos said Bung Bratak, which was the site of an ancient Bidayuh settlement, continues to attract visitors from abroad and locally.

“A few thousand visitors are expected to come to Bung Bratak Day this year, some of whom are Europeans,” he added.