From child kuih hawker to kek lapis entrepreneur, Siti Jaharah finds layers of success

MIRI (April 9): Kek lapis entrepreneur Siti Jaharah Matassan began her career as early as the age of eight, when she sold homemade traditional kuih in Kampung Wireless here.

As she would carry a basketful of homemade kueh and a trusty umbrella during these sales runs, she soon earned the nickname Siti Payung.

By age 14, Siti developed a penchant for making traditional kuih as well as baking cakes, particularly kek lapis.

“Whenever the radio announcer started sharing new recipes on the radio, the whole household would be scrambling to get notebooks and pencils. Everyone would diligently jot down the recipes and would try it out later,” she recalled during a recent interview.

“Mum would always encourage us to bake cakes and we would learn to bake cakes by baking them in used evaporated milk cans, gradually buying baking moulds as part of expanding the bakery business.”

Siti laughed when remembering how she would sit in front of the oven in the wee hours of the morning before heading to school.

When she started her family at the age of 20, Siti’s focus was to have her own bakery.

Her hard work and determination paid off when she finally opened the Siti Payung kek lapis factory in 2009.

“Looking back, to achieve such a feat was not easy. It’s like layering the kek lapis. Patience, determination, and never-giving up were the main ingredients,” said the 73-year-old.

Today, Siti Payung produces 39 flavours of kek lapis such as masam manis (sweet and sour), cinnamon, yam, strawberry cheese, and durian.

She even has a kek lapis that uses terung asam (sour eggplant) jam.

“Kek lapis is Sarawak’s most notable and favourite delicacy served during celebrations such as Hari Raya, Gawai, and even Christmas,” Siti said.

“Kek lapis or layer cake is one of the hardest and most delicate cakes to make. The ingredients must be accurate, the colouring, and of course the layering process. One small mistake and off it goes into the drain. It was a challenge and even till this very day, but when it is successfully executed, the satisfaction is beyond words.”

She pointed out the intricacy of the design and layers make the cakes a feast for the eyes.

Siti’s kek lapis have also been sold internationally in Singapore, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Europe.

Her notable journey is even featured in the Ministry of Education’s Primary 4 History book.