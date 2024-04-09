In Raya message, TYT welcomes S’wak govt’s move to provide free tertiary education

KUCHING (April 9): The Sarawak government has made the right move to provide free tertiary education scheme that commences in all state-owned universities by 2026, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In his first Hari Raya Aidilfitri message, the Head of State said the move by the government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is very much welcomed, as this is line with Sarawak’s efforts to achieve the status of a developed region by the year 2030.

“With such good efforts in education for the people of Sarawak, I hope that all levels of the society will enjoy higher incomes, better lives, better quality healthcare and better well-being through the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which focuses on renewable energy and green energy, the digital economy, AI technology and a more sustainable environment,” he said.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri, Wan Junaidi called on all Sarawakians, especially Muslims, to take advantage of the available space to continue nurturing relationships and strengthening ties by visiting family, neighbours, and close friends during this festive occasion.

“As a pluralistic society with a diversity of races, cultures and religious beliefs, it is certain that the well-being of community life is the basis of building a harmonious society that we all desire and as a pillar of unity that ultimately strengthens the unity of the ummah,” he said.

He also called on Sarawakians not to forget the services and sacrifices of members of the security forces, health services and civil servants of the state of Sarawak.

Wan Junaidi said that in every festive season, these people devote their undivided loyal service in looking after and preserving the safety of the people and the country.

“In our joy of celebrating this glorious Aidilfitri, I would also like to remind you not to forget the underprivileged, the orphans, the elderly, the disabled and especially the Palestinians in Gaza who are being tested with humanitarian issues and cruelty.

“Let us all pray and hope to Allah SWT that the crisis that they are facing now will end soon,” he said.