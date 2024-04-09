Kota Samarahan police on hunt for Stakan housebreaking suspects

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 9): The police are looking for a group of suspects involved in housebreaking cases at Lorong Stakan Perdana here recently, said Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Jaimi Husin.

He said the police have received information on the case from the public.

“We have done our inspection on this information and we have ordered our officers and personnel to conduct an operation in apprehending the suspects involved.

“We are currently locating the suspects based on information provided by the public, and we seek the public’s cooperation in providing us with information relevant to the case,” he told a press conference here today.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage posted on a Facebook page on Sunday showed a group of four suspects with their faces fully covered walking through an alleyway at Lorong Stakan Perdana 2E3.

The suspects are believed to have carried out break-ins in the area.

It is also believed that the suspects are armed and dangerous.