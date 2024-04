KUCHING (April 9): Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, April 10, Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

“In keeping with the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Hari Raya Puasa for the states in Malaysia has been set for tomorrow, April 10, 2024,” he said.

The announcement was broadcasted through local television networks.