MetMalaysia forecasts heavy rain in most parts of S’wak for first two days of Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 9): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next two days in Sarawak.

However, no rain is expected in the northern region of the state, based on the department’s official website.

In an infographic shared on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook page, it indicated the inclement weather was expected to persist throughout the day.

According to the infographic, Sarawak is the only state to have persistent downpours during the first two days of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.