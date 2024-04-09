Miri-born Mirabel Ting’s sensational top 10 finish at Augusta National

KUCHING (April 9): She finished in joint eighth position after the final round, but 18-year-old Mirabel Ting created a major sensation among the Malaysian golf fraternity over the weekend.

The Miri-born was making history facing off against the world’s best at the iconic Augusta National, hallowed venue of the US Golf Masters.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA), arguably the world’s most prestigious amateur tournament for female golfers, was the precursor to this weekend’s US Masters. Only the top 72 amateurs in the world were invited to compete.

The 54-hole contest was exclusive for winners of major amateur tournaments around the world, 30 highest ranked Americans and 30 highest ranked international players. It’s already an honour just to be counted among the elite field.

Mirabel is only the fifth Malaysian woman to ever receive an invitation to play at Augusta National. The sophomore (Year Two) from Florida State University has been making waves in the US college circuit in the past 12 months.

She recorded top-seven finishes in each of her first four-stroke play starts in 2024 including winning the Women’s Orlando International in January and the Valspar Augusta Invitational in March.

Last Wednesday, the Sarawakian arrived for her debut at Augusta National as No. 16 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. It is the dream of every golfer to have a chance to play at the world’s most famous golf course.

Mirabel’s university website quoted her as saying, “This coming week will be a week to remember for a lifetime!”

She fired a three-under 69 to tie for fifth spot on the leaderboard in the opening round. The second round was crucial as only the top 30 could progress to the third and final round. Unfazed by the pressure Mirabel shot a two-over 74 to make the cut, becoming the first Malaysian in history to advance to the final round. She closed with a final round of a two-over 74 to tie with six others for eighth place.

The Malaysian teenager thus wrapped up her debut with a three-day aggregate of one-over par 217, finishing nine shots behind the winner Lottie Woad of England. Mirabel was also the top finisher among Asians in the tournament.

All three rounds of the 2024 ANWA were carried live on TV around the world including on Malaysia’s Astro. ‘A week to remember’ for Mirabel and local golf fans indeed.