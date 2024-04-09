Miri Crocodile Farm offers a fascinating blend of adventure and conservation

MIRI (April 9): Located some 35 kilometres north of Miri, and touted as the largest crocodile farm in the northern region of Sarawak, the Miri Crocodile Farm cum Wildlife Park offers a unique blend of adventure, education, and conservation.

The farm opens daily featuring estuarine crocodiles commonly known as saltwater crocodiles and false gharial crocodiles commonly known as freshwater crocodiles as it plays a crucial role in conservation efforts aims at protecting the endangered crocodile species.

Built on a 22-acre landscaped setting with a natural breeding enclosure and sanctuary ponds, it allows visitors to stroll around the perimeter safely to view the various species of crocodiles up close while promoting conservation efforts and raising awareness about wildlife.

Miri Crocodile Farm supervisor Selin Julin said one of the main attractions at the farm are the daily feeding sessions that happens twice a day at 11am and 3pm.

“Visitors can witness the sheer power and agility of these ancient reptiles up close,” she told The Borneo Post.

Other exotic animals found are the southern cassowary flightless bird, sambar deer, python snake, binturong, sun bear, gibbon, porcupine, iguana, monkey and more, with visitors allowed to feed selected animals with bananas available at the canteen.

Moreover, visitors can take a leisurely educational tour around the mini zoo and learn about the animals and their habitats set to provide an enlightening and awe-inspiring experience for school students, interested organisations, and associations.

The farm is registered and recognised by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as it offers a unique opportunity for the public to learn about these fascinating animals up close while supporting important conservation efforts.

As awareness regarding the importance of wildlife conservation grows, the crocodile farm plays an increasingly important role in educating the public and promoting the protection of our planet’s precious biodiversity.