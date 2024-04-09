Premier: Sarawak ready to help region achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

KUCHING (April 9): Sarawak is ready to provide services and resources to help the region achieve the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is in line with the universal effort to prevent the earth from catastrophe.

“Sarawak has the resources and ability to help solve the problems of countries in the region that do not have green energy resources or do not have the capability to store carbon or absorb carbon dioxide.

“Therefore, the nickname ‘Sarawak Asean battery’ or ‘Sarawak green energy hub’ is not just an empty talk or dream,” Abang Johari said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

He explained that Sarawak has a potential of 20GW from hydro resources with a generation capacity of 5.4GW at the moment, which enables the state to provide low carbon energy with competitive tariffs to investors.

“Therefore, Sarawak’s next goal is to export energy to Brunei and Sabah and to channel 1GW to Singapore by 2032 through a 700km submarine cable, in addition to channelling the existing 190MW to West Kalimantan.

“Currently, Sarawak Energy is implementing an energy supply policy of up to 10GW or 10,000MW by 2030 through hydro generation and gas turbines,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak will continue to develop the potential of its hydropower resources with methods that have minimal impact on the environment and the living.

“I have given instructions to relevant agencies to study power generation with the concept of energy sources from cascading dams that have been used in countries such as Norway and Canada.

“With the consent of the local residents, the project will begin in Sungai Gat, Baleh, Kapit,” he said.

He added that other low-carbon energy sources that are also being developed or explored to meet regional needs include the production of green hydrogen and aviation fuel produced from algae or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), floating solar, and biomass in the form of pellets from forest resources.