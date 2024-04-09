Remain united to achieve aims of PCDS 2030, Dr Sim reminds Sarawakians

KUCHING (April 9): The people of Sarawak need to remain united in order to make the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 a success, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message, he said the main objectives of PCDS 2030 must be prioritised, particularly to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM282 billion by 2030.

“We only have six years left to reach RM282 billion GDP where we now need to achieve as much as RM171 billion before 2030. With this achievement, not only will Sarawak have a high income, but every household will also have a high income at that time.

“We can only achieve it if we remain united because no one can stop us from achieving the goals of economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability by 2030,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also said Sarawak is now in an important stage of nation building and the state government is taking huge steps in achieving economic growth.

Furthermore, the Sarawak government is committed to providing free tertiary education at state-owned universities by 2026 as well as achieving health and education autonomy, he added.

“By 2026, free tertiary education will be provided in all universities owned by the Sarawak government itself, and we hope to have education autonomy and health autonomy from the federal government because we want to do more for Sarawakians,” he said.