Rep emphasises road safety measures amid construction along Jln Bakeri Ting

BINTULU (April 9): Drainage and irrigation contractors carrying out construction work along Jalan Bakeri Ting here must prioritise the safety aspects of road users, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said every construction work carried out along the road must meet safety features including installing standard road signage ensuring that they are visible to road users.

“Clear road signage and compliance from road users themselves are necessary to prevent unwanted incidents from happening,” he said in regards to an incident of a car plunging into a ditch under construction here recently.

Pang said that such incidents could be avoided if every construction site prioritised safety and utilised clear and visible road signs.

“This incident indicates that every developer or contractor should always prioritise the safety aspects of the public who use the route daily,” he explained.

He inspected the project site on Monday and instructed the contractor to install concrete barriers along the edge of the ditch under construction.

Pang added that the contractor also improved safety features in the construction area, including the installation of lights for the convenience of road users to reduce the risk of accidents.