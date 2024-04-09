SCIB secures RM162 million contract for PR1MA housing project in Kelantan

KUCHING (April 9): Industrialised building systems specialist, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB), announced a significant milestone achieved by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SIBS), in relation to the Cadangan Membina dan Menyiapkan 632 Unit Perumahan Rakyat 1 Malaysia (PR1MA) Fasa 1 project in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

Building on the initial Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) contract awarded to SCIB Properties Sdn. Bhd. (“SCIBP”) in May 2021, SIBS has now accepted a revised Letter of Award and Acceptance (RLOA) from AUEI Teras Holding Sdn. Bhd. (“AUEI”) on 8 April 2024.

This revised agreement entrusts SIBS as the main contractor for the esteemed PR1MA housing project with a project value of RM162 million, underscoring SCIB’s pivotal role in fulfilling the nation’s housing needs.

This strategic partnership aims to deliver 632 residential units within a 36-month construction period, followed by a 24-month defect liability period, exemplifying SCIB’s commitment to quality and sustainable community development.

Ku Chong Hong, Group Managing Director of SCIB “This revised contract not only strengthens SCIB’s position in the construction sector but also reflects our dedication to contributing to Malaysia’s affordable housing landscape. We are honoured to be part of a project that resonates with our values of delivering high-quality living spaces while adhering to the highest standards of construction and environmental sustainability.”

SCIB looks forward to a successful collaboration with AUEI and PR1MA, driving the PR1MA housing project towards timely completion and setting new benchmarks in the affordable housing segment.