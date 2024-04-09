Sibu water filter agent loses RM41,870 to online part-time job scam

SIBU (April 9): A water filter agent in her 20s has lost RM41,870 after she was scammed into a non-existent online part-time job.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the victim saw a job vacancy advertisement offering commission for each completed task on a Facebook account named ‘Sunshine Travel’ on April 2.

He said the victim, who became interested in the job after contacting a number on the advertisement, was instructed by the suspect to go to a website named ‘Cg Concept’ for registration purposes and to commence working.

“For the first task, the victim received a commission of RM100 which was credited into her personal account.

“The victim was later given the next task which was to place bookings on 10 different hotels. She also transferred 12 payments totalling RM41,870 into five different bank accounts for her tasks from April 2 to 3 as instructed by the suspect,” he said.

Zulkipli said after depositing the amount, the victim contacted the suspect to recover the money that she had paid and to get her commission but the suspect had given her various reasons.

“She only realised that she was cheated when she still did not receive any commission and decided to lodge a police report,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli advised the public not to be easily deceived and influenced by job offers through social media that promise lucrative returns.

He said the public should also make detailed checks with the relevant company or agency before applying for or accepting any dubious job offer.

For further information, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 or follow the CyberCrimeAlertRMP or JSJKPDRM Facebook pages.

To check bank accounts or phone numbers that are in doubt go to http://ccid.rmp.gov.mysemakmule.