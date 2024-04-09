Teen girl among 5 nabbed in Kota Samarahan for vehicle theft statewide

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 9): A teenage girl was among five members of a statewide vehicle theft syndicate arrested recently.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Jaimi Husin said the suspects, aged between 17 and 41, were arrested in two separate locations, while equipment believed to be used for vehicle theft was also confiscated.

“The suspects consist of three men aged 26, 31, and 41; and two women aged 17 and 29.

“It was found that the syndicate has been operating since 2020, targeting pickup trucks and motorcycles in commercial and residential areas,” he told a press conference here today.

Jaimi said the stolen vehicles were brought to a neighbouring country, via unmarked roads, for sale.

He said efforts are underway to locate three more suspects and case items.

Following the arrests, police have closed four cases in the district.

Jaimi said the initial investigation has also linked the suspects to vehicle thefts in other districts such as Kuching, Simunjan, and Bintulu.

All the suspects have a combined 11 prior criminal records

“One of the suspects is wanted by Jasin district police headquarters in Melaka for a fraud case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Two of the suspects tested positive for drugs, while the remaining three tested negative,” he added.

All five suspects have been remanded under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Jaimi urged the public to channel information on criminal activities to the Kota Samarahan police headquarters operations room or the nearest police station.